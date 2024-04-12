EURUSD Has Bucked The Trend, Threatening To Fall Below Parity

EURUSD is losing 1.9% from Wednesday's peak to a five-month low at 1.0650. US inflation data and ECB comments highlight the divergence of Fed and ECB monetary policy.



Wednesday's US inflation report appears to have set the trend for the dollar, taking it out of a more than four-month wander around its 200-day moving average. And the biggest contributor to this pullback is the EURUSD dynamics.



The pressure on the key currency market pair comes from several directions at once. On the US side, markets have continued to receive pro-inflationary data since the beginning of the month: acceleration in manufacturing activity, strong new job growth, and stronger CPI acceleration than expected. This data continued to push back the date of the expected Fed's rate cut and the number of these moves.



On the European side, by contrast, data releases and comments from ECB officials are supporting the sentiment for the first cut in June. And this is a divergence that markets can no longer ignore.

