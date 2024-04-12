Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (GTVH) Announces CEO Interview Series, Partners With Consulting Company On Flagship Destino Ranch Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
CEO interview series provides Golden Triangle with a platform to share its story with an expanded audience Collaboration with Cayenne Consulting will provide key strategic planning and expertise in development of Destino Ranch Destino Ranch aims to redefine luxury entertainment and hospitality experiences
Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH)
and its entertainment division, Lavish Entertainment, focus on the development of Destino Ranch, a one-of-a-kind immersive entertainment venue, the company is working to increase awareness of the project. As part of these efforts, Golden Triangle is partnering with NowMedia Networks to broadcast 12 weekly interviews with GTVH CEO and president Steffan Dalsgaard ( ).
“This collaboration signifies the company's commitment to fostering further transparency and streamlined communication efforts to its shareholders,” stated the Golden Triangle announcement.“These interviews are aimed to provide Golden Triangle with a platform to share its story with an expanded...
