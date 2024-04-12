Original-Research: Valneva (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Valneva - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbHClassification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to ValnevaCompany Name: ValnevaISIN: FR0004056851Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Buyfrom: 12.04.2024Target price: €8.60Target price on sight of: 12 monthsLast rating change: -Analyst: Simon ScholesFirst Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Valneva SE(ISIN: FR0004056851). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating andmaintained his EUR 8.60 price target. Abstract:The final 2023 results release package provided upward guidance revisionsand improved medium-term visibility in several key areas. In addition,Valneva has also announced the 18 month extension of the interest-onlyperiod on USD100m of debt. This means Valneva will not have to repay anydebt principal in either 2024 or 2025 and suggests the company will be ableto reach consistent positive free cashflow following the expected 2027 Lymedisease vaccine launch without diluting shareholders. Our recommendationremains Buy with an unchanged price target of €8.60. First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Valneva SE (ISIN:FR0004056851) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seineBUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 8,60. Zusammenfassung:Die endgültigen Ergebnisse für 2023 enthielten Aufwärtskorrekturen derGuidance und eine verbesserte mittelfristige Visibilität in mehrerenSchlüsselbereichen. Darüber hinaus hat Valneva eine 18-monatigeVerlängerung der zinsfreien Periode für Schulden in Höhe von USD100 Mio gegeben. Dies bedeutet, dass Valneva weder 2024 noch 2025 Schuldenzurückzahlen muss, und deutet darauf hin, dass das Unternehmen in der Lagesein wird, nach der für 2027 erwarteten Markteinführung seinesBorreliose-Impfstoffs einen durchgängig positiven freien Cashflow zuerzielen, ohne die Aktionäre weiter zu verwässern. Wir stufen die Aktieweiterhin mit Kaufen bei einem unveränderten Kursziel von €8,60 ein. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und desHaftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse can download the research here:Contact for questionsFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbHHerr Gaurav TiwariTel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686web: E-Mail: ...-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.
