Legal Finance SE: High Value Litigation - Letter Of Intent

Legal Finance SE , through Legal Finance International GmbH, has today signed a Letter of Intent for the financing of a claim for damages with a value of almost EUR 700,000. The claim is already in a detailed investigation phase and the prospects of success are good.

The case concerns a claim by a well-known luxury car dealer against an insurance company. After a preliminary review, the chances of success are good. In such a case, Legal Finance finances all legal costs, i.e. mainly lawyers' fees, experts' fees and court costs, and participates in the success of the case.

If the funding decision is favourable and the case is won, Legal Finance expects to receive 35 - 55% of the outcome of the case.

Legal Finance, through its subsidiaries, has various other lawsuits and claims at various stages of review.

Legal Finance is a litigation financing company based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, which invests in international legal claims and litigation. Legal Finance finances standard litigation, e.g. in Germany, as well as large international litigation, mass torts, speculative claims, insolvency claims, special proceedings, e.g. state liability, UDRP, URS, ADR and similar, enforcement and debt collection. Legal Finance finances, among others, through Legal Finance International GmbH (Düsseldorf) and Legal Finance Processing Ltd. (London).

