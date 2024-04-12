INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference

INFICON to Publish its Results for the First Quarter of 2024 on Thursday, April 25, 2024

Corporate Contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

Announcement of INFICON Holding AG

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, April 12, 2024

07:00 a.m. CEST: Publication of Media Release and Presentation 09.30 a.m. CEST: Web Conference via Microsoft Teams We look forward to welcoming you to the Media/Analyst Web Conference on INFICON's first quarter 2024 results. INFICON will host a web conference via Microsoft Teams on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 09.30 a.m. CEST. Please make sure that you have access to Microsoft Teams. The presentations and the following question and answer session will be in English. You can access the web conference via the following link: On April 25, 2024, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CEST on the first quarter 2024 results. At the same time, the accompanying presentation visuals will also be available in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, Communication Calendar The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available in the Investors section of the INFICON website at E-Mail Alerts To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for e-mail Alerts in the Investors section of the INFICON website at About INFICON

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing /Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit .



