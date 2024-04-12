Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Swiss Re shareholders approve all proposals at 2024 AGM

12.04.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Zurich, 12 April 2024 – Swiss Re's shareholders approved all motions put forward by the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting (AGM). In particular:

The distribution of an ordinary dividend of USD 6.80 per share

The election of Jacques de Vaucleroy as new Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term

The re-election of all proposed members of the Board for a one-year term The election of Geraldine Matchett as a new Board member for a one-year term Distribution of the dividend With a majority of 99.26% of the votes cast, shareholders approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to pay out an ordinary dividend of USD 6.80 per share for the 2023 financial year, reflecting Swiss Re's strong capital position and capital management priorities. The dividend will be paid converted into Swiss francs, out of voluntary profit reserves and will be distributed beginning 18 April 2024. From 16 April 2024, Swiss Re shares will be traded ex-dividend. Elections to the Board of Directors Shareholders approved the re-election of Jacques de Vaucleroy as a member of the Board of Directors and his election as new Chairman of the Board of Directors, each for a one-year term of office until completion of the next AGM. Swiss Re's new Chairman Jacques de Vaucleroy said: "I would like to thank shareholders for their support and trust in me. Since joining the Board of Directors seven years ago, my appreciation for Swiss Re has only grown. I look forward to continuing to work with the Board of Directors and the management team as we remain focused on increasing profitability and shareholder returns." The shareholders re-elected all other proposed members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office. Geraldine Matchett was elected as a new Board member, for a one-year term as well. In addition, shareholders re-elected all proposed Compensation Committee members for a one-year period. Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Committee Shareholders approved with 83.16% of the votes cast the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors for the one-year term until the completion of the 2025 AGM. Shareholders also approved the aggregate amount of variable short-term compensation for the members of the Group Executive Committee for the 2023 financial year with 93.51% of the votes cast. In addition, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation and variable long-term compensation for the members of the Group Executive Committee for the 2025 financial year with 83.69%. In a consultative vote, the shareholders approved the 2023 Compensation Report with 90.45% of the votes cast. Additional voting results and information Further motions by the Board of Directors that were approved by today's AGM included:

The company's Annual Report (including the Management Report) and the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year

The company's Sustainability Report 2023 in a consultative vote The discharge of all members of the Board of Directors for the last financial year Detailed voting results and the minutes of the AGM will be available on Swiss Re's website . A replay of today's AGM as well as the speeches of the Chairman and the Group CEO can also be accessed on the website . For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or ... .

Swiss Re

The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk – from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally.

Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Further information on forward looking statements can be found in the Legal Notice section of Swiss Re's website .

