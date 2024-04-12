India & Peru Make Strides In Trade Agreement Negotiations

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 12 (KNN) The seventh round of negotiations for the India-Peru Trade Agreement, held in New Delhi from April 8th to 11th, marked substantial progress towards strengthening economic relations between the two nations.

Representatives from India and Peru engaged in productive dialogues, focusing on mutual priorities and challenges with the aim of fostering mutual respect and benefit.

Sunil Barthwal, Commerce Secretary, highlighted the long-standing diplomatic relations between India and Peru, dating back to the 1960s.

He emphasised that the bilateral discussions held during the 9th CII India-LAC Conclave in August last year played a pivotal role in resuming the negotiations.

"The history of India-Peru diplomatic relations dates back to the 1960s," he stated.

Peru's ambassador to India, Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, hailed the recent talks as a significant step towards establishing a robust trade partnership between the two countries.

Expressing confidence in the outcomes of the negotiations, Velarde underscored that they have laid a solid foundation for future collaboration.

Notably, both parties made significant progress during the negotiations, demonstrating their commitment to advancing bilateral trade relations through substantial convergence in the agreement text.

(KNN Bureau)