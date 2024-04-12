Citroën Becomes First Carmaker To Export Made-In-India Evs Globally

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 12 (KNN) In a significant milestone for India's automotive industry, French carmaker Citroën has become the first multinational automobile manufacturer to export domestically produced electric vehicles (EVs) to the international market.

The company announced the commencement of exports for its locally manufactured ë-C3 electric car on Thursday.

An initial shipment of 500 units of the Made-in-India Citroën ë-C3 was ceremonially flagged off from Kamarajar Port on Thursday, headed to Indonesia.

This move aligns with Citroën's global goals of increasing the adoption of sustainable and clean transportation by making electric mobility more accessible.

Aditya Jairaj, CEO and MD of Stellantis India, highlighted India's importance as a strategic market and major sourcing hub for vehicles, components, and mobility technologies within the Stellantis group.

He expressed pride in India's engineering and development capabilities validated by exporting the versatile Made-in-India Citroën ë-C3 EV to international customers.

Lise Talbot Barré, Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, commended the Made-in-India Citroën ë-C3 as a symbol of strong Indian-French industrial cooperation and shared commitment to achieving cleaner mobility globally.

She noted the car's success in the Indian market and its alignment with the Indo-French strategic partnership's core ambition of promoting sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific region.

The ë-C3, designed with modern aesthetics and innovation, offers a 320 km range certified by ARAI MIDC, along with 100% DC Fast Charge and 15 AMP Home Charging options.

It is available in 13 exterior color combinations and 47 customisation options, providing customers with ample choices.

Citroën's export of the ë-C3 from India showcases the company's manufacturing and engineering capabilities while significantly contributing to India's goal of a sustainable and globally competitive EV manufacturing ecosystem.

This initiative perfectly aligns with Citroën's global ambitions of promoting clean, safe, and affordable mobility worldwide.

(KNN Bureau)