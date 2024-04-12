Techmediabreaks Upstream Bridges Investment Gap For Issuers

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market and trading app, today published a blog article that discussed common investment difficulties for issuers and how Upstream Exchange is helping solve these challenges. The article noted that roadshows are a cornerstone of any successful listing, but issuers often face a gap between generating excitement and securing capital from global retail investors. This is because traditional processes make it difficult for global retail investors to access U.S., Canadian and other securities, hindering participation in upcoming offers.“The concept of direct exchange access with an app didn't exist... until Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market. Upstream gives retail investors direct access to equities from all over the world right from their smartphones,” reads the article. Upstream offers streamlined onboarding and extended trading hours and enables issuers to maintain momentum and engagement post-roadshow with its marketing package for issuers.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market, is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app.

.

