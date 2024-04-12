Investornewsbreaks Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA.F) Spotlighted In Latest Proactive Interview Release

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) , an innovative clean-technology company redefining power-conversion technologies, is featured in a recent Proactive interview. During the interview, Hillcrest Energy Technologies chief commercialization officer James Bolen talks with Proactive host Steve Darling about the company's recent announcement that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Powertech Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of BC Hydro. According to the agreement, Powertech Labs will provide testing and consulting services as Hillcrest works toward the development and validation of its ZVS inverter technology for grid-connected applications. Bolen explained that the partnership is a significant step forward in bringing Hillcrest's grid inverter technologies to market as Powertech Labs' state-of-the-art test facilities, experienced experts and extensive industry relationships will accelerate the development and validation process. The company's Zero Voltage Switching (“ZVS”) technology is designed to set a new industry standard for grid-connected power inverters.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Ltd.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean-technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. For more information about the company, please visit .

