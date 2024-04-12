Investornewsbreaks Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA.F) Spotlighted In Latest Proactive Interview Release

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) , an innovative clean-technology company redefining power-conversion technologies, is featured in a recent Proactive interview. During the interview, Hillcrest Energy Technologies chief commercialization officer James Bolen talks with Proactive host Steve Darling about the company's recent announcement that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Powertech Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of BC Hydro. According to the agreement, Powertech Labs will provide testing and consulting services as Hillcrest works toward the development and validation of its ZVS inverter technology for grid-connected applications. Bolen explained that the partnership is a significant step forward in bringing Hillcrest's grid inverter technologies to market as Powertech Labs' state-of-the-art test facilities, experienced experts and extensive industry relationships will accelerate the development and validation process. The company's Zero Voltage Switching (“ZVS”) technology is designed to set a new industry standard for grid-connected power inverters.
To view the full interview, visit
To view the full press release, visit
About Hillcrest Energy Technologies
Ltd.
Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean-technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. For more information about the company, please visit .
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to HLRTF are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN12042024000224011066ID1108088490
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.