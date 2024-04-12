Investornewsbreaks Yahoo! Finance Publishes Article On Big Tech-Led Rebound In US Stocks

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Yahoo Finance published an article that discussed the U.S. stock surge on Thursday as big tech stocks led a rebound from a sell-off fueled by

Wednesday's surprise uptick in consumer prices . The article noted that members of the

“Magnificent 7” tech stocks , a group that includes

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) ,

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) ,

Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) ,

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) ,

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) ,

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) , and

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) , helped lead the rally.“Apple and Nvidia were both up more than 4%, while Amazon gained more than 1.5% to hit its first record high since 2021,” reads the article.

