The Habit Burger Grill Celebrates Autism Acceptance Month With Focus Comics Art Program And Free Meals For Heroes

April is Autism Acceptance Month, and we are proud to partner with Focus Comics for their month-long free military vehicle art program championing autistic kids. At the end of the month in Glendale, Arizona, Focus Comics will hold a graduation event for the students, and present Hero of the Year Awards to eight military and first responder heroes. To celebrate, the Charmobile will roll up to feed superhero kid graduates, their families, and first responders for free!

Helmed by Yvonne Wan, Focus Comics pioneers inclusion with one of the world's first autistic superheroes. The organization offers free art camps, internships, and publication opportunities for autistic individuals, enhancing their vocational skills and employment prospects. Stay tuned for pictures from the event! Learn more about the organization, here: