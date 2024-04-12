Delmarva Power Inspires Eastern Shore Students With Junior Achievement

We have proudly partnered with Junior Achievement for more than a decade and have positively impacted thousands of local children by fostering financial literacy, entrepreneurial skills and a deeper understanding of the energy industry's role in the region. This reflects our commitment to delivering more than energy in the communities we serve.

