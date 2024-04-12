India Warns Citizens Against Travel To Iran And Israel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India on Friday issued an advisory, warning its citizens against travelling to Iran and Israel due to escalating tensions between the two West Asian nations.“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian embassies there and register themselves. They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement advisory comes after Tehran accused Israel of launching an airstrike on its consulate in Syria, which caused deaths of top Iranian military commanders. Tensions between the two countries have increased steadily since, with reports suggesting that Israel is preparing for potential military actions by Iran in the coming days including France and the US have issued similar travel advisories for the region has expressed its concern over the rapidly deteriorating security situation in West Asia. \"We have noted with concern the attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Syria on 1 April 2024. India is distressed at the escalating tensions in West Asia, and their potential to fuel further violence and instability. We urge all parties to avoid actions that go against commonly accepted principles and norms of International Law,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson, ministry of external affairs, had said in a press briefing last week Indian government's travel advisory comes weeks after a group of Indian workers travelled to Israel under a government-to-government agreement\"As you are aware, these (first batch) workers have gone to Israel as part of a government-to-government agreement that we have signed with the country,\" Jaiswal said in an earlier briefing.“This agreement predates the conflict. We are conscious of their safety. We have urged the Israeli authorities to ensure their safety and well-being.”

