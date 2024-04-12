Kerala: Policeman Arrested For Allegedly Harassing Young Woman In Thodupuzha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thodupuzha: A policeman was arrested for allegedly harassing and following a young woman in Thodupuzha. The Karimannur police arrested Murphy, a native of Peringassery, who is a civil police officer at Kulamavu police station. He was released on bail. The Idukki District Police Chief TK Vishnu Pradeep said that measures including suspension will be taken.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening. The mishap occurred when the young woman, who was working in a private firm in Thodupuzha,

got off the bus at the intersection of Karimannur panchayat bought goods from the bakery there, and walked home. According to the complaint, the man followed her in the car, and when she reached the bridge on Kiliyara Road, the car stopped in front of her.

The complaint stated that the man had made obscene gestures toward the woman. When the man came out of the car, she rushed into a shop. When the people in the shop came out, he left the place. Later, the girl came with her father and complained to the police.

