Will Randeep Hooda Join BJP THIS Lok Sabha Elections? Know His Reply

Following the release of his film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, speculation regarding Randeep Hooda's political aspirations began. Many reports stated that he might be contesting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Randeep Hooda is well-known for his acting versatility. His most recent film, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, marks his directorial debut.

This political biopic has been in the spotlight for a long time now. Following this film, suspicions regarding Randeep Hooda's political ambitions began to circulate.

Many rumours suggest that he may also run in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

Randeep Hooda debunked these claims a month ago and stated his position.



He said in an interview,“It's not the right time to jump into it (politics) and leave my movie career because being half-hearted has never excited me.”

Randeep also stated that politics is as serious a career as a movie maker or an actor. He said that he has been more than sincere and full-hearted about his acting career.

Randeep added that if he ever joins politics, he'll take it on as a full-time job.“I'm not a person who can do many things at the same time,” he said.

Randeep had to change drastically for Swantantra Veer Savarkar. He shed roughly 32 kgs for the film, he said in another interview.

He remembered being hungry on stage. Randeep Hooda said that starvation is a luxury for actors but a burden for directors.

