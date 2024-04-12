Haven't Thought About Retirement, Want To Play 2027 ODI WC: Rohit Sharma In Chat With Ed Sheeran (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket captain, has expressed his determination to continue playing for several more years with a focused ambition to secure victory at the 2027 ODI World Cup. Reflecting on the heartbreak of India's loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia, Rohit emphasises his desire to clinch the prestigious trophy, considering the 50-over format as the pinnacle of cricketing achievement. Speaking on a YouTube chat show 'Breakfast With Champions', Rohit reveals his unwavering commitment to the game and his aspirations for future successes, including leading the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Despite the passage of six months since the crushing defeat in the ODI World Cup final, Rohit admits grappling with the disappointment, especially considering India's impeccable performance throughout the tournament. However, he finds solace in acknowledging that cricket is unpredictable, attributing the loss to one unfortunate day on the field.

Transitioning to discussions about recent cricketing achievements, Rohit highlights India's formidable 4-1 Test series victory over England, emphasizing the challenges posed by a dynamic opponent. He underscores the importance of adaptability in cricket, particularly when facing unexpected situations on the field.

Rejecting the notion that home victories are less significant than overseas triumphs, Rohit defends the difficulty of winning away matches while acknowledging the advantage of playing in familiar conditions. Reflecting on his own Test cricket journey, Rohit fondly recalls his maiden century against the West Indies at Kolkata, a poignant moment coinciding with Sachin Tendulkar's farewell series.

Shifting focus to the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rohit commends the league's growth over the years, noting the transformation of every team into formidable contenders. He reminisces about playing alongside legendary cricketers like Shane Warne, highlighting Warne's strategic brilliance and insightful cricketing acumen.

Rohit's reflections encapsulate his enduring passion for the game and his relentless pursuit of excellence, both on and off the field. As he continues to lead India's cricketing journey, Rohit remains steadfast in his quest for glory, aiming to etch his name in the annals of cricketing history with triumphs at the highest level.

