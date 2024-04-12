Mouni Roy Shows Off Her Toned Body As She Looks SEXY In New Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Friday, the 'Naagin 2' actress took to her Instagram to share pictures in a cheetah print dress.



Mouni Roy does not fail to impress her fans with her gorgeous pictures and every time she posts something, it trends.

She looked stunning in a golden, shimmering cheetah print knee-length dress that came with a deep cleavage.



She flaunted her curves and gorgeous jawline while posing for the images. The dress came with a thin strap.

Sharing a series of pictures, she captioned her post,“It's a fine kiss goodbye. But I'm better at saying hello!”

The outfit was made by the brand Kanika Goyal Lebel and to complete the look, Mouni ditched the accessories.



For the shoot, she kept her shoulder-length hair open and posed sexily giving all her fans a major thirst trap.

