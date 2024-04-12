Lok Sabha Election 2024: 7 places to buy PM Modi style kurta

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lok Sabha Election 2024: If you're looking to buy Modi-style kurtas, you might want to consider these options.
Fabindia offers a wide range of traditional Indian clothing, including kurtas that reflect Modi's style.
Manyavar specializes in ethnic men's wear and often offers kurtas with a contemporary twist, similar to Modi's style.
Myntra is an online fashion retailer in India that features a variety of brands offering Modi-style kurtas.
Amazon India carries a vast selection of kurtas from different sellers, including those inspired by Modi's style.
Similar to Amazon, Flipkart is another popular online marketplace in India where you can find a range of kurtas resembling Modi's style.
Many local boutiques across India offer customized and ready-to-wear kurtas inspired by Modi's fashion sense.
If you prefer to support local and sustainable fashion, Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan outlets often carry kurtas made from khadi fabric, a favorite of Modi's.
