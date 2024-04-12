Kerala Collects Rs 34 Crore To Save Kozhikode Native From Death Penalty In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: Around Rs 34 crore was collected for the release of Abdul Rahim, who has been in prison for 18 years and facing the death penalty in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Thousands of people have united to assist the mother in her endeavor to gather the large sum required to save her son's life. The money collected for the release of Abdul Rahim will be given to the Saudi family through the Indian Embassy.



Bobby Chemmanur, the businessman and social crusader, vowed to raise funds through a fund-raising Yatra around Kerala to spare Abdul Rahim, a native of Kozhikode, from death. Many prominent people and social media influencers joined the crowdsourcing initiative that was supported by politicians and local authorities. Majeed, Rahim's neighbor and the Legal Action Committee's coordinator told reporters that they are requesting an extension of time.

In 2006, Raheem, a Kozhikode auto driver from Feroke, took a flight to Saudi Arabia in search of better opportunities. There, he worked for a Saudi family in Riyadh as a house driver. In addition, he looked after a fifteen-year-old child who was paralyzed.

The child was given food and water through a special device attached to the neck due to his disability. The incident related to the case took place on December 24, 2006. Rahim was driving the car with the child and accidentally he struck the device attached to the child's neck. The child became unconscious and later died.

He was then sent to jail and was sentenced to death after the trial. After much intervention, the mother of the child was ready to forgive for blood money of Rs 34 crore to grant a pardon.

Currently, the sentence has been temporarily halted by the court. The agreed amount is 15 million Saudi riyals which must be paid within 6 months from the date signed as October 16, 2023.