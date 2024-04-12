FIR Filed Against Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai For Violating Model Code Of Conduct

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A case has been booked against BJP state President and Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai and a few members of his party over an alleged poll campaign time violation, police said here on Friday.

When BJP members continued to campaign on Thursday night after the Election Commission's set hour, DMK workers and its allies, the Left parties, complained. This, according to police, caused a fight between the two parties in the Avarampalayam region.

Following a complaint lodged by a DMK member, Peelamedu police booked cases against four BJP functionaries under various sections of the IPC. Ramesh, the Coimbatore District BJP Secretary, is also mentioned in the FIR, indicating a potential breach of the election code of conduct.

