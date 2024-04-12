MEA Issues Travel Advisory, Urges Indians To Avoid Iran, Israel Till Further Notice

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As tensions simmer between Iran and Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday (April 12) took decisive action by issuing a travel advisory for Indian citizens. Citing the precarious situation in the region, the advisory urges all Indians to refrain from traveling to Iran or Israel until further notice.

Additionally, Indian nationals currently residing in either country are urged to promptly register themselves with the Indian Embassies in Tehran or Tel Aviv.

The MEA stressed the critical importance of prioritising safety measures, urging residents to exercise extreme caution and minimize their movements amidst the heightened tensions.

Earlier in the day, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed concerns regarding the recent attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Syria on April 1. Expressing distress over the escalating tensions in West Asia, Jaiswal underscored India's commitment to promoting stability and peace in the region.

He called upon all parties involved to uphold international law and refrain from actions that could exacerbate violence and instability further.

The MEA's swift response highlights India's proactive stance in safeguarding the welfare and security of its citizens amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics in the volatile West Asian region.