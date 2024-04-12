Navjot Singh Sidhu: Hardik Pandya 'Natural Choice" For White-Ball Captaincy; Backs BCCI's Decision

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu has expressed his support for star all-rounder Hardik Pandya to assume the mantle of full-time captaincy for the national team once Rohit Sharma decides to step down. Pandya, who has already captained India on several occasions, currently leads the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024, having taken over from Sharma before the season began. Sidhu believes that Pandya represents the future of Indian cricket and commends the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for grooming him for leadership.

In an interview with India Today, Sidhu emphasised Pandya's suitability for white-ball captaincy, citing his experience as vice-captain and his previous stints leading the Indian team in T20Is during Rohit's absence. Sidhu also endorsed fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as a potential successor to Rohit Sharma in Test cricket, praising Bumrah's resilience and performance upon returning from injury.

Sidhu's remarks highlight the strategic planning undertaken by the BCCI in identifying and nurturing future leaders within the Indian cricket team. Meanwhile, Pandya's MI is gearing up to face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL 2024 match scheduled for Thursday.

