NIA Gets Three-Day Transit Remand For Prime Suspects In Rameshwaram Cafe Blast; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The NIA on Friday (April 12) was given a three-day transit remand of the two prime suspects, including the mastermind, in the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. On Friday, the NIA arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazib and his alleged accomplice, Abdul Matheen Taahaa, in connection with the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast on March 1.

Speaking to a news agency, Debashish Mallick Choudhary, Special Public Prosecutor representing NIA, informed that the special NIA court has granted a three-days transit remand of the prime accused to produce them before an appropriate NIA court in Bengaluru.



"One is the absconding accused along with the main accused. There was a long seizure list containing laptops, mobile phones, sim cards. and other digital devices," he said.

Hailing from Thirthahalli in Karnataka's Shivamogga, Shazib and Taahaa were arrested while attempting to evade capture near Kolkata.

According to reports, crucial DNA evidence, believed to belong to the suspects, was recovered from a baseball cap discarded at a place of worship following the explosion. The NIA is expected to utilize these DNA samples to confirm the identities of the detained individuals.

