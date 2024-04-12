SEXY Photos: Malaika Arora Shows Off Her Ample Cleavage In White Summer Dress; Take A Look

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood fitness diva Malaika Arora's latest stunning look has her admirers gasping for breath. She was recently pictured in Mumbai, radiating effortless charm and hotness in a white outfit that highlighted her curves.

Malaika Arora represents the pinnacle of fashion and fitness. The lovely model and dancer exudes glamour with her impeccable sense of style.

A paparazzi account tweeted a video of Malaika today, and it quickly became popular. The actress seemed stunning in a white gown. She finished off her appearance with a black backpack and vibrant red lipstick.

She also chose to wear a bold necklace. Malaika Arora completed her ensemble with a pair of bold black sunglasses. She looked gorgeous as she smiled at the photographers while they snapped her shots.

Earlier this month, the actress made news when she reproduced her legendary Munni Badnam song at an event, and the internet couldn't get over how stunning she looked.