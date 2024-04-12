Days After Joining Shinde's Shiv Sena, Actor Govinda Visits Trimbakeshwar To Seek Blessings Ahead Of LS Polls

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Govinda visited the Trimbakeshwar temple in Trimbak, Maharashtra, to seek blessings. He was accompanied by his brother Kirti and son Yash and bowed humbly, symbolising a spiritual moment. The temple administrators and priests congratulated him. Following his recent entrance into the Enkanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena, there has been talk that Govinda may run for the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha Constituency.



Govinda preferred not to speak on the subject and stayed silent. Govinda's political career began in 2004, when he defeated Union Minister Ram Naik on a Congress ticket, garnering national attention. Now, he has returned to politics.

Also Read:

Here's why Duniya Vijay's daughter, Monica Vijay changed her name to Rithnya Vijay







As Govinda's political ambitions grow, his return to Trimbakeshwar serves as a poignant reminder of the interconnectedness of spirituality and public duty, leaving both devotees and political onlookers eagerly anticipating his next move. A few weeks back, Govinda joined the Enkanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.“There was 'vanvaas' from 2010 to 2024,” he said, recalling his stint in politics from 2004-2009.“I am joining the Shiv Sena and it is a blessing from God. I thought I would not enter politics anymore,” Govinda expressed.

“It (vanvaas) is over. I have entered the Ram Rajya under Shinde ji,” he added. Govinda joined the Congress party in 2004 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mumbai North, but lost against the BJP's Ram Naik. He pursued his cinematic career while sitting as a Lok Sabha MP. In January 2008, he chose to leave politics to pursue his acting career.

Also Read:

Did you know Emraan Hashmi once called Mallika Sherawat a bad kisser?

Govinda, an Indian actor, comedian, dancer, and politician, has appeared in over 165 Hindi films. Govinda is regarded as one of the best and most culturally significant Indian performers of all time, famous for his comedic performances and dancing abilities. He has been nominated for 12 Filmfare Awards, winning two Special Awards and one for Best Comedian.