Iran Likely To Attack Israel Within 48 Hours As Tensions Escalate: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Iran is on the brink of launching an attack on Israel within the next 48 hours, heightening tensions between the two nations, reports said. Citing a source briefed by Iranian leadership, the report suggested that Israel is bracing itself for potential hostilities.

This looming conflict adds another layer to the longstanding rivalry between Iran and Israel, already exacerbated by Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. With no imminent resolution in sight for the Gaza situation, Israel finds itself simultaneously preparing for potential aggression from Iran.

MEA issues travel advisory, urges Indians to avoid Iran, Israel till further notice

In response to the escalating tensions in the region, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken decisive action by issuing a travel advisory for Indian citizens. The advisory strongly advised against travel to either Iran or Israel until further notice, citing the precarious situation.

Furthermore, Indian nationals currently residing in either country are urged to register themselves immediately with the Indian Embassies in Tehran or Tel Aviv, ensuring their safety and facilitating communication in case of any developments.

