Much Wow Ventures Partners With Food Choice For The Distribution Of Much Wow Energy Drink In Saudi Arabia And Kuwait

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Much Wow Ventures, in collaboration with Shiba Saga, has announced its strategic partnership with Food Choice, a prominent distributor based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This agreement marks a significant milestone in Much Wow's expansion into the Middle Eastern markets, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Much Wow is the world's first functional and healthy energy drink tailored for crypto and gaming enthusiasts. Launched in partnership with Shiba Saga, a renowned gaming and meme-coin community, Much Wow embodies innovation and excitement within the web3 space.

Established in 2005, Food Choice boasts a diverse portfolio of over 50 international brands and an extensive distribution network encompassing supermarkets, convenience stores, and more than 1,700 cafés and coffee shops. This strategic alliance amplifies Much Wow's reach to a vast audience in key Middle Eastern markets.

"We're excited for our upcoming launch and to unveil Much Wow to the Saudi Arabian and Kuwaiti markets," said the Founder and CEO of Shiba Saga. "Our mission is to establish Much Wow as a globally recognized brand that truly embodies the dynamic and youthful essence of the industry. This wouldn't be possible without the right partners and backers with us,” he added.

This new partnership adds to the ongoing development of the distributor channels in various other international markets such as the UAE, USA, Australia, China, the UK, and France. Furthermore, the Much Wow team is diligently advancing the development of its unique ingredient compound in partnership with Doehler . With the completion of sampling approvals, mass production of the compound is imminent.

In tandem with these milestones, Much Wow is finalizing agreements with key co-packers, suppliers, and fulfillment partners in Dubai. Additionally, a strategic marketing partnership has been forged with leading e-sports and crypto agencies to support brand awareness and drive global sales growth.

About Much Wow:

