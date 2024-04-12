Salmar - Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend To Be Paid By Salmar ASA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dividend amount: 35.0 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 06.06.2024
Ex-date: date: date: On or about of approval: --
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: ...
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
