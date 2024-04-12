Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Notice Of AGM

12 April 2024 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG,) announces that its Annual General and Special Shareholder meeting will be held at the Conrad Hotel, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Ireland on 18 June 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Dublin time).

A complete notice and related documents will be sent to the shareholders of record as at 9 May 2024 and will also be filed on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“ SEDAR+ ”) at and Falcon's website at .

The Notice of the Annual General and Special Shareholder meeting and record date has been filed on SEDAR+.

Falcon will conduct a Q&A via the Investor Meet Company platform later that day for those unable to attend the meeting in person, details will be announced in due course.

