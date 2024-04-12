Tommy's Boats Statement On Lawsuit With Malibu

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tommy's Boats announced today the company has filed a federal lawsuit against its long-time OEM partner Malibu Boats for several unresolved business issues.



Tommy's has been a provider of Malibu boats for over a decade. We are very appreciative of our incredible partnership over the years and for the dedication and hard work of Malibu's employees. During this time, we have built relationships with customers and employees that are irreplaceable.

Unfortunately, after multiple attempts to resolve the issues between Tommy's and Malibu, we were left with no choice but to allow the legal system to address the impasse. While we were disappointed in Malibu's public comments this week that mischaracterized the issues and our relationship, we look forward to more productive discussions in court.

Tommy's would like to thank the outstanding customers, employees, and many partners such as M&T Bank for their patience as we have worked through these issues. As always, our focus will be on servicing all customers, and continuing to build strong, lasting relationships as we move into the future.

