NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street , an FMW Media business show production, will air its five corporate guest interviews, episodes 568 and 569, as Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg TV and FOX Business Network .



Bloomberg TV airs Episode 568 as a sponsored programming Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET, featuring the following five (5) Corporate Guests:

1). Capital Loans – BHG Financial's interview with Albert Crawford, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO

2). Real Estate – La Rosa Holdings Corp's. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) interviews with Joe La Rosa, Founder and CEO , and Peter Goldstein, CEO of Exchange Listings, LLC , the Founder of Emmis Capital IPO Fund , and Author: "The Entrepreneur's IPO."

3). Golfing Online Platform – Performance Golf's interview with Brixton Albert, Founder and CEO.

4). Carbon Credit Industry - DevvStream Holdings, Inc.'s (CBOE: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0) interview with Sunny Trinh, Co-Founder and CEO .

5). Sustainable Solutions – Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack” segment with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur® ).

From the New York Stock Exchange Studio , New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with Albert Crawford, the Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of BHG Financial ("BHG"), a leader in providing working capital loans for small-medium size businesses and unsecured personal loans. With one of the largest community bank networks in the USA, BHG created a successful loan program that packages and sells loan assets to community banks . Albert started the Company in 2001 after seeing small businesses and entrepreneurs struggle to obtain capital to start and grow a business. Traditional banks usually denied applications, or individuals would need to put up homes and other hard assets as collateral. BHG can provide quick loans in as little as one-day approval process with easy-to-understand payback provisions and terms. Using data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology, BHG offers clients a "White-Glove" service approach, available every step of the way for a successful loan approval. Albert highlights a couple of real-case solutions, whereas BHG was able to provide seed capital loans that propel those entrepreneurs' business models into successful operations. As a niche loan provider focusing on the 21 million entrepreneurs in the US, BHG can offer fast, efficient, and adequate capital for borrowers. BHG Financial continues to grow and transform the financial industry with comprehensive loan solutions and community bank participation. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit BHG Financial - . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King is at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio with Joe La Rosa , the Founder and CEO of La Rosa Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC), and Peter Goldstein, the CEO of Exchange Listings ,LLC , the Founder of Emmis Capital IPO Fund and Author: "The Entrepreneur's IPO." La Rosa Holdings Corp. has five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments as a holding Company. Peter Goldstein starts the segment with his business history, with 35 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets. Many entrepreneurs and small- and medium-sized businesses believe they are too small to become publicly traded entities. Peter explains the misnomer, the need to be the next "Unicorn," is not an accurate perception for micro and small cap entities to become public and access to the equity markets. His book: "The Entrepreneur's IPO" thoroughly explains and educates entrepreneurs interested in going public. Joe La Rosa talks about LRHC and its business model that can assist realtors with creating multiple revenue streams. Many traditional real-estate offices have complex revenue share models with time limitations and aggregate sales numbers before sharing can commence. La Rosa Realty has an immediate turn-key revenue share model with no restrictions, wait periods or sales requirements. A single agent can take immediate advantage of LRHC's revenue share program. Using the Company's AI platform, JAEME, encouraged agents to embrace AI technology to be more efficient and effective in their real-estate professions. Joe wants his professionals not to be afraid of AI but to use it to be more productive and successful. La Rosa Holdings Corp. is averaging about two real-estate agency acquisitions per month and expects further growth. LRHC went public in October 2023 , and its shares now trade on the Nasdaq Exchange, symbol LRHC. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit BHG Financial - . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , Brixton Albert, Founder and CEO of Performance Golf , talks about the Company with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Performance Golf is an interactive online platform that allows golfers access to tools and resources to learn and improve their golfing game and experience. With the Company's goal to get golfers better and faster, Brixton explains the business model that offers its golfer subscribers access to instructors and videos to improve the game's swing, putting, and other aspects. Golf can become frustrating, as some experience that more practice can worsen one's gameplay. The Performance Golf app's AI technology can evaluate a swing problem from the video and send back a swing-fix AI-generated video with the suggested corrections for improvement. Golfers can load other statistical information about their game, which furthers the scope of the AI interactive experience. The app has over 50,000 downloads. The platform allows one-on-one coaching experiences with some of the best PGA coaches available to assist golfers in greatly improving their golf experience and scores. Performance Golf has several golf clubs and products that can help in a golfer's short game and for putting, driving, and approaching shots. These golf clubs give golfers immediate auditory and sensory feedback on the swing, improving gameplay. Through Performance Golf, a golfer has access to cutting-edge AI technology, training, and coaching, all of which assist a golfer with the quest to improve their game. Anyone golfer or who wants to learn golf can learn more needs; visit the company website - Performance Golf - . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Performance Golf . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

Sunny Trinh, Co-Founder and CEO of DevvStream Holdings, Inc . (CBOE: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0) ("DevvStream"), talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about the Company. As a technological-based ESG (environmental, social, and governance) company that advances the development and monetization of ecological assets, DevvStream provides revenue streams for businesses, organizations, and governmental entities using carbon credits. The Company's target market is any entity's activities in lowering energy consumption and carbon emissions. Management looks to fund companies in the renewable energy sectors, energy efficiency industries, and entities that reduce/eliminate CO2 emissions. Every 1MT (Metric Ton) of carbon reduction equates to 1 carbon credit. For every carbon credit generated for a customer, DevvStream receives a % of those credits. The carbon credit market is about $1.16T and expected to be around in 2030. Because DevvStream uses technology to reduce carbon emissions in various industries, the carbon footprint reductions are shorter than those of its competitors using natural-based solutions. Planting trees and other natural solutions can take up to 20 years to realize results. Sunny provided a case study of success with a client in the waste-water management business, where DevvStream and its tech partner can reduce up to 83% of carbon output. With over 144 pipeline projects and nine signed contracts, DevvStresan expects continued growth in carbon credits, possibly generating yearly $240M in revenues. A pending S-4 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission is pending for the Company to merge with Focus Impact Acquisition Corp, a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) entity. Once approved, the Company will become the first carbon credit industry listed on the Nasdaq Exchange. Currently, the Company's common stock trades on the following exchanges - the Canadian CBOE Market, symbol DESG ; the US OTCMarket's OTCQB, symbol DSTRF ; and the Frankfurt Exchange, symbol CQ0 . The DevvStream platform is unique to developing carbon reduction strategies and other sustainability projects and is a leader in the carbon credit marketplace. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit DevvStream Holdings, Inc . - . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

On New to The Street, Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder, talks with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio . SGTM is revolutionizing sustainability using cutting-edge technology, converting waste into viable products. Agricultural companies can meet their sustainability goals using SGTM's products and services. The Company diversified itself from making mulch products by introducing cutting-edge, disruptive technologies that address the world's agricultural problems. Tony explains that in addition to groundbreaking technologies, the Company has a global team of experts and consultants with experience in finance, governmental agencies, and sustainability methodologies. The adage: "Wisdom comes through the multitude of counsel" explains Tony's team of global personnel committed to spearheading projects with the vision for immediate objectives and sustainable solutions. With personnel in the Middle East, Australia, and the USA, Tony has the right team to launch all SGTM's products and services globally. SGTM's technology converts waste into nutrient-rich soil, diminishing food insecurities while sequestering carbon, reducing odors, and limiting diseases. SGTM's team and technologically advanced products are genuinely revolutionary, and they have a global mission to scale upward to increase agricultural outputs dramatically. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company and its sustainable initiatives. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows: The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . - . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to the Street TV airs its "Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment " with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry and Alan talk about telecommunication provider AT&T and its 73 million current and former customers' data stolen from a hacker. AT&T was still looking into how the hack occurred, whether it was an internal cybersecurity breach or through a third-party provider technology platform. Customers are finding their information on the "Dark Web attack." Data is valuable; providers sell your data for millions of dollars, and hackers do the same with stolen info. If you want a secure and private solution, Sekur offers several communication services with encryption technology to eliminate hack attempts and threats. SekurMail , SekurMessenger , and SekurVPN are affordable solutions that can protect end-users from a possible cybersecurity breach. Features like SekurSend/SekurReply and Chat-by-Invite give end-users many options when communicating. Recipients receive an invite from the Sekur subscribers, which opens an encrypted path protected from potential hackers. This secure path allows the recipient to have protected encrypted communication without being a Sekur subscriber. Alain recommends the Company's safe and encrypted, like the SekurVPN service, in combination with other offerings. The Company operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws . Sekur owns its servers, has proprietary technology, doesn't use 3rd party software/hardware, has no data mining, never asks for phone numbers, and has no open-source codes/platforms. The Company offers PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings good for five (5) years on any of Sekur's subscription services . Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – , and . Privacy has arrived! The interview will air on the FOX Business Network on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

