Availability Of The 2023 Universal Registration Document

Ayvens is the leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals.

With more than 14,500 employees across 42 countries, 3.4 million

vehicles and the world's largest multi-brand EV fleet,

we're leveraging our unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.

Find out more at ayvens