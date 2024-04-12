Information Relating To The Repurchase For Cancellation By Eramet Of €7,500,000 Of Its Outstanding Private Placement Due 22 April 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 12 April 2024, 5.45 p.m PRESS RELEASE Eramet: Information relating to the repurchase for cancellation by Eramet of €7,500,000 of its outstanding private placement in a principal amount of €50,000,000 with an annual interest rate of 5.29 per cent. Bonds due 22 April 2026 (ISIN: FR0011860923) (the“Bonds”) Information relating to the repurchase on or off the market in one or more transactions of more than 10% of the Bonds pursuant to Article 238-2 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers (the“RGAMF”). In accordance with the provisions of Article L.213-0-1 of the French Code monétaire et financier and Article 238-2 of the RGAMF, Eramet (the“ Company ”) announces that it has repurchased more than 10% of the bond issue described below:

ISIN Stock

Exchange Number of Bonds issued Number of outstanding bonds before the repurchase by the company Maturity Date Number of Bonds

repurchased by the Company which will be cancelled Number of outstanding Bonds after

the repurchase by the Company FR0011860923 Euronext Paris 500 275 22 April 2026 75 200

This transaction enables Eramet to continue to proactively manage the Group's debt profile.



Calendar



25.04.2024: Publication of 2024 first-quarter turnover

30.05.2024: Shareholders' General Meeting

25.07.2024: Publication of 2024 half-year results

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">eramet

