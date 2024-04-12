Acme United To Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results On April 19, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHELTON, Conn., April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for First Quarter 2024 on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the internet on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to or participate in a question-and-answer session, dial 1-877-407-0784, international callers dial 1-201-689-8560, conference ID: 13745527.

Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, . A replay can be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only ®, First Aid Central ®, PhysiciansCare ®, Spill Magic ®, Westcott ®, Clauss ®, DMT ®, Med-Nap and Safety Made . For more information, visit .

Contacts

Acme United Corporation

Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060

...