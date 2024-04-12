PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Dausa In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow in Rajasthan's Dausa in support of the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate, Kanhaiyalal Meena.

A huge crowd was seen on both sides of the road during PM Modi's roadshow. People who had gathered to catch a glimpse of PM Modi sprinkled flower petals as his convoy passed.

PM Modi, who was moving in an open vehicle, greeted the people with folded hands.

During the roadshow, PM Modi called out BJP's Dausa district unit president Prabhudayal Sharma from the crowd and made him stand along with him in his vehicle.

The roadshow started from Gandhi Tiraha and concluded at Gupteshwar Circle. It covered a distance of 1.25 km in 50 minutes.

Earlier, on Friday afternoon, PM Modi had addressed a massive gathering in Barmer.

In Dausa Lok Sabha seat, BJP's Kanhaiyalal Meena has been fielded against Congress' Murarilal Meena -- a former state Cabinet minister who joined the Congress after resigning from the BSP.

Murarilal Meena is a Sachin Pilot loyalist.