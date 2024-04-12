Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 21.2% By 2034: Visiongain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Visiongain has published a new report entitled Anti-obesity Drugs Market Report 2024-2034 : Forecasts by Drug Type (Prescription, OTC), by Mechanism of Action (Glucagon Like Peptide GLP-1 Agonists, Gastric Inhibitory Polypeptide Receptor (GIPR) Antagonist, Amylin Receptor Agonist, Lipase Inhibitors, Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (SNRI), Others), by Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis .

The Global Anti-obesity Drugs market is estimated at US$11,540.2 million in 2024 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.2% from 2024 to 2034

Rising Awareness and Focus on Weight Management

The rising awareness and focus on weight management represent a significant societal shift towards prioritizing health and wellness. In recent years, there has been a notable increase in public awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, and media coverage highlighting the importance of maintaining a healthy weight and adopting sustainable lifestyle habits. This heightened awareness is driven by a growing recognition of the health risks associated with obesity, including an increased risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. Moreover, societal attitudes towards body image and beauty standards are evolving, with a greater emphasis on body positivity, self-acceptance, and holistic well-being. This cultural shift has prompted individuals to seek out evidence-based information and resources to support their weight management goals, leading to increased demand for a diverse range of weight management solutions, including dietary programs, exercise regimens, and pharmacotherapy.

Additionally, healthcare professionals are increasingly integrating weight management counselling and interventions into routine clinical practice, further reinforcing the importance of addressing obesity as a chronic health condition. As awareness continues to grow, there is a greater emphasis on adopting a comprehensive approach to weight management that encompasses not only physical health but also mental and emotional well-being. By fostering a culture of empowerment, education, and support, society is paving the way for more inclusive and sustainable approaches to weight management that prioritize long-term health and vitality.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Anti-obesity Drugs Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a multifaceted impact on the anti-obesity drugs market, presenting both challenges and opportunities for the industry. On one hand, the pandemic has heightened awareness of the link between obesity and severe COVID-19 outcomes, leading to increased recognition of the importance of addressing obesity as a public health priority. This heightened awareness may drive greater demand for anti-obesity drugs as individuals seek to improve their metabolic health and reduce their risk of severe COVID-19 complications. Additionally, the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and digital health solutions, providing new avenues for healthcare providers to deliver obesity management interventions remotely, including prescribing and monitoring anti-obesity medications.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has also posed challenges for the anti-obesity drugs market. Disruptions to healthcare systems and changes in healthcare priorities have led to delays in routine medical appointments and elective procedures, potentially impacting the diagnosis and treatment of obesity. Economic uncertainties and job losses resulting from the pandemic may also affect individuals' ability to afford anti-obesity medications, leading to decreased demand in some segments of the market. Furthermore, restrictions on movement and social distancing measures have disrupted traditional weight management programs and support services, limiting access to behavioural interventions that are often used in conjunction with pharmacotherapy for obesity management.

Overall, the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the anti-obesity drugs market remains uncertain and will likely depend on factors such as the duration and severity of the pandemic, ongoing efforts to address obesity as a public health priority, and the resilience of healthcare systems in adapting to new challenges and opportunities presented by the pandemic.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain's 312-page report provides 134 tables and 191 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the Anti-obesity Drugs Market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Anti-obesity Drugs. We provide financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including design, delivery and type of application. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing Anti-obesity Drugs Market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Development of Novel Therapeutics

The development of novel therapeutics represents a significant opportunity within the anti-obesity drugs market, driven by the pressing need for more effective and safe treatment options for obesity. While traditional anti-obesity medications have focused primarily on appetite suppression or interference with nutrient absorption, there is growing recognition of the multifactorial nature of obesity and the need for targeted interventions that address underlying metabolic, hormonal, and behavioral factors. As such, pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development efforts aimed at identifying novel drug targets, mechanisms of action, and therapeutic modalities for obesity management. This includes exploring new pathways involved in appetite regulation, energy metabolism, fat storage, and gut microbiota modulation, as well as leveraging advances in drug delivery technologies and formulation strategies to enhance drug efficacy and minimize side effects. Moreover, the emergence of precision medicine approaches that leverage genetic, metabolic, and behavioral data to tailor treatments to individual patients' needs presents further opportunities for innovation in the development of personalized anti-obesity therapeutics. By advancing the development of novel therapeutics, pharmaceutical companies have the potential to significantly impact the anti-obesity drugs market by offering patients more effective, tailored, and sustainable treatment options for obesity management.

The recent approval of Novo Nordisk's breakthrough therapy Wegovy (semaglutide) for obesity transformed the disease landscape, prompting companies to not only develop drugs with a similar mechanism of action (MOA), but also to explore and investigate novel targets. A novel non-GLP-1RA approach to weight loss is Shionogi's S-309309, an oral monoacylglycerol acyltransferase 2 (MGAT2) inhibitor. MGAT2 is highly expressed in the small intestine and facilitates the conversion of monoacylglycerol and acyl-CoA into diacylglycerol, significantly influencing lipid metabolism within this organ.

Advent of Digital Health Solutions

The advent of digital health solutions has heralded a new era in the management of obesity, offering innovative approaches to support individuals in achieving and maintaining healthy weight goals. Digital health solutions encompass a wide array of technologies, including mobile apps, wearable devices, telemedicine platforms, and online support communities, all of which are transforming the landscape of obesity management. These technologies leverage the power of data analytics, artificial intelligence, and behavioural science to provide personalized and real-time interventions that empower individuals to make sustainable lifestyle changes. For instance, mobile apps and wearable devices enable users to track their dietary intake, monitor physical activity levels, and set personalized goals, fostering greater awareness and accountability in managing weight. Telemedicine platforms facilitate remote consultations with healthcare providers, offering convenient access to obesity treatment and support services, particularly for individuals in underserved or rural areas. Moreover, online support communities and virtual coaching programs provide a sense of community, encouragement, and motivation for individuals on their weight loss journey. The integration of digital health solutions with traditional obesity treatments, such as pharmacotherapy and bariatric surgery, further enhances their effectiveness by optimizing patient engagement, adherence, and outcomes. As the digital health ecosystem continues to evolve, there are boundless opportunities for innovation in obesity management, with the potential to revolutionize the way we prevent, diagnose, and treat this chronic disease. By harnessing the power of digital health solutions, stakeholders in the obesity management space can empower individuals to take control of their health, improve treatment outcomes, and ultimately reduce the burden of obesity on individuals and society as a whole.

In January 2024, Eli Lilly and Company announced LillyDirectTM, a new digital healthcare experience for patients in the U.S. living with obesity, migraine and diabetes. LillyDirect offers disease management resources, including access to independent healthcare providers, tailored support, and direct home delivery of select Lilly medicines through third-party pharmacy dispensing services. LillyDirect Pharmacy Solutions, a digital pharmacy for select Lilly medicines powered by third party online pharmacy fulfilment services. LillyDirect Pharmacy Solutions gives patients a simple option to get consistent access to Lilly medicines they have been prescribed with the added convenience of home delivery.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Untapped Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Emerging markets present untapped opportunities in the fight against obesity, offering a fertile ground for innovative approaches to prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. As these markets experience rapid urbanization, economic development, and changes in lifestyle and dietary habits, the prevalence of obesity and related chronic diseases is on the rise. However, despite the growing burden of obesity, there remains a significant gap in access to comprehensive obesity management services, including healthcare infrastructure, trained healthcare professionals, and affordable treatment options. This gap presents an opportunity for stakeholders in the obesity management space to address unmet needs and deliver tailored solutions that are accessible, affordable, and culturally relevant to the unique characteristics of emerging markets. Strategies for tapping into these opportunities may include adapting existing obesity management interventions to local contexts, leveraging digital health technologies to overcome barriers to access and delivery of care, and partnering with local governments, healthcare providers, and community organizations to raise awareness and promote healthy lifestyles. Moreover, by addressing obesity in emerging markets, stakeholders have the potential to not only improve health outcomes for individuals but also alleviate the socioeconomic burden of obesity-related healthcare costs and productivity losses. Overall, emerging markets represent a promising frontier for innovation in the fight against obesity, with the potential to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of millions of people worldwide.

Demand for Effective Treatments in Paediatric Obesity

The demand for effective treatments in paediatric obesity underscores the urgent need to address this growing public health concern and mitigate its long-term consequences. Nearly 19.7% of youths between 2-19 years are considered obese, which estimates that about 14.7 million American children and adolescents are obese. Childhood obesity is associated with a higher chance of premature death and disability in adulthood.

Paediatric obesity is a complex and multifactorial condition influenced by genetic, environmental, socioeconomic, and behavioural factors, making it challenging to manage effectively. However, the implications of paediatric obesity are profound, with affected children at increased risk of developing a range of health complications, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and psychological issues such as low self-esteem and depression. As such, there is a pressing need for evidence-based interventions that can halt or reverse the progression of obesity in children and adolescents. Healthcare providers, policymakers, and stakeholders in the obesity management space are increasingly recognizing the importance of early intervention and comprehensive treatment approaches that address the underlying drivers of paediatric obesity. This includes promoting healthy lifestyle behaviours, such as balanced nutrition and regular physical activity, as well as providing access to supportive environments, behavioural counselling, and pharmacotherapy when appropriate. Moreover, there is growing interest in the development of novel therapies specifically tailored to paediatric populations, taking into account the unique physiological and developmental characteristics of children and adolescents. By addressing the demand for effective treatments in paediatric obesity, stakeholders have the opportunity to improve health outcomes, enhance quality of life, and empower future generations to lead healthier, more active lives.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include, Arena Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH, CohBar, Inc., Curaxx Pharmaceuticals LLC., , Eisai Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hanmi Pharm Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, VIVUS LLC, and Zydus Lifesciences among others.

Key players within the Anti-obesity drugs market compete based on the diversity and efficacy of their product portfolios. Some focus on developing novel drugs with unique mechanisms of action, while others may specialize in repurposing existing medications for weight management. Innovation is a crucial driver of competition in the anti-obesity market. Companies invest in research and development to discover new drug targets, formulations, and delivery methods that can offer improved outcomes for patients with obesity. Collaboration allows companies to pool their R&D efforts, share scientific insights, and access complementary technologies or expertise. This can expedite the discovery and development of novel anti-obesity medications.

Recent Developments



In February 2024, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the Italian Medicine Agency (AIFA) approved reimbursement for IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) for the treatment of obesity and control of hunger associated with Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS). In February 2024, Novo Nordisk acquired three fill-finish sites from Novo Holdings A/S in connection with the Catalent, Inc. The acquisition of the filling sites is aligned with Novo Nordisk's strategy of reaching more people living with diabetes and obesity with current and future treatments.

