SME, Women In Manufacturing Expand Partnership & Co-Host Women Of SMART Experience June 4

The expansion of the partnership, which began in 2021, includes continued collaboration in the operation of two Virtual Career Fairs annually resulting in more than 900 registrants to date. Both organizations will work together on other joint projects, events, and products such as career forums, workshops, and educational offerings which both SME and WiM find mutually beneficial.





On June 4, 2024, SME and WiM will host the Women of SMART Experience, co-located with the SME-and AMT-produced Smart Manufacturing Experience and tuX in Pittsburgh at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The inaugural event will offer a unique blend of leadership workshops, insightful sessions from leading women in the industry, networking opportunities, and a meaningful charitable experience. Registration is open now at .

The agenda for the event begins with an inspiring keynote address highlighting the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workforce, followed by engaging panel discussions covering topics such as leveraging technology for innovation and career development. Interactive breakout sessions will provide opportunities for skill-building, with expert-led workshops addressing challenges and opportunities specific to women in manufacturing. The event aims to foster collaboration, mentorship, and professional growth, ultimately driving positive change and promoting gender equality within the industry.

“At SME, we believe in the North American manufacturing industry's potential to become a thriving ecosystem. Diversity, equity and inclusion are a big part of that vision and our three years working with Women in Manufacturing is just one way we continue to support an historically underrepresented group in the industry,” said Sheronda Carr, vice president, SME Membership.“This partnership continues to evolve with new possibilities for this year and into the future, as we look forward to adding to the number of co-produced activities we share.”

“In partnership, there is progress,” says Allison Grealis, president and founder of the Women in Manufacturing Association.“Together, WiM and SME are forging a future where collaboration amplifies success and shapes the manufacturing industry."





Over the past two years in support of the Virtual Career Fairs, SME's Membership organization has hosted preparatory programs to share strategy and content information about the fairs, including a Career Fair 360 preview webinar, Industry Coffee Chats, and Career Café sessions that shared tips on job search and interview strategies, as well as on personal branding.

The new agreement is in place for 2024, with both organizations continually evaluating its productiveness for expansion.

About Women in Manufacturing

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) is a national and global trade association dedicated to supporting, promoting, and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. It provides year-round support to more than 27,000 individual members representing more than 3,000 manufacturing companies from 49 U.S. states and 65 countries. WiM encompasses manufacturers of all types and welcomes individuals from every job function-from production to the C-suite. Membership is available to anyone working within or with the manufacturing sector.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America's talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME .

