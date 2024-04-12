Gurugram: Schools May Face Disaffiliation If Buses Found ‘Unsafe’ For Students

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram April 12 (IANS) Gurugram district administration on Friday issued a fresh set of guidelines asking schools to either ensure the safety of students in school buses or lose affiliation.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said this while addressing the meeting of officers in Gurugram on Friday.

Haryana Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad also ordered the DC, Superintendent of Police (SP) and other officers of all the districts of the state including Gurugram through video conference that school vehicles should be checked in every district in the next ten days.

“The school management and the head of the affiliated schools will be held responsible for any lapse in this regard, which could invite appropriate action, including the disaffiliation of the school as per the provisions under affiliation by-laws,” Yadav said.

Apart from the school buses, the concerned private school management will also be responsible for the safety of the private vehicles in which the parents send their children, he said.

The DC also said all school vehicles and their drivers will be inspected extensively in Gurugram. Any school vehicle found not safe will be confiscated and legal action will be taken.

The latest warning by the district administration comes after the recent major school bus accident in Kanina in the Mahendergarh district which claimed several student's lives.

Meanwhile, while checking the school buses on Friday the Gurugram Police fined 16 buses and 11 buses were impounded that failed to complete guidelines.

At present, there are about 527 private schools and 2,600 school buses in the rural and urban areas of the district.

The Surakshit School Vahan Policy lists some basic norms that school buses must meet. These include CCTV cameras in buses with storage of footage for 15 days, speed governors, contact numbers on the front and back of buses, reflective strips and the presence of a lady attendant in the buses.

The police also mandate that a driver have at least two years of driving experience. A fitness certificate from the civil surgeon is also required.

The drivers are strictly prohibited from using their mobile phones as well as interacting with passengers on board while driving.

In addition to this, the bus should have a Regional Transport Authority (RTA) clearance certificate, insurance and pollution certificate. The schools will have to ensure bus parking inside their premises and that the students are boarded and dropped within the premises, as per the policy.

Moreover, no school bus is allowed to increase the speed above 50 kilometres per hour, all school buses should have a fire extinguisher and first-aid box and all bus drivers should undergo medical tests every three years.

A driver who has been challaned even once for the offence of over-speeding, driving dangerously or being charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code for any accidents, cannot be employed.

The Transport Department's helpline number and registration number of the vehicle shall be displayed at prominent places inside and outside the bus in contrasting colours.