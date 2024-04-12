Global Meat Starter Cultures Market Size To Exceed USD 106.3 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.30%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Meat Starter Cultures Market Size was Valued at USD 69.8 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Meat Starter Cultures Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 106.3 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Chr. Hansen, Galactic, Frutarom Kerry Group, Proquiga, Canada Compound, DSM, Westcombe, Stuffers Supply Company, M, Danisco (DuPont), SOYUZSNAB, Biochem SRL, Sacco System, Lallemand, Csk Food Enrichment, Biovitec, MicroTec GmbH, Codex-Ing Biotech, Dohler, DnR Sausage Supplies, Angel Yeast, Biocatalysts Limited, Natren, Wyeast Laboratories, Lesaffre.,and Others Key Vendors

New York, United States , April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Meat Starter Cultures Market Size is to Grow from USD 22.10 Million in 2023 to USD 106.3 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.30% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Meat culture is an ancient practice for producing boiled meat products like boiled sausage. The first meat culture is a low-pH microorganism that converts raw meat into boiled meat under specific heat conditions. Meat cultures impart distinct and distinguishing characteristics to boiled meat products, such as improved preservation, hygiene control, taste and harmony management, and the maintenance and improvement of healthy food quality, among other desirable characteristics. Factors driving market growth include a rapidly developing food industry, increased health awareness, the consumption of processed meat products, and rising demand for ready-to-eat food products. Meat starter cultures are commonly used in sausages, salami, dry-cured meat, and other meat products to extend shelf life while improving taste and flavor. Rising consumer demand for clean-labeled, nutritious meat products is expected to drive future growth in the global meat starter culture market. Furthermore, lactic acid bacteria and coagulase-negative staphylococci are popular meat starter cultures. Starter cultures used in meat reduce amine production while also providing microbiological safety to meat products. In addition, the markets of India, China, and Japan have a large number of food product manufacturers, which is expected to drive regional market growth and, as a result, support growth in the global meat starter culture market. However, stringent government regulations on the use of meat starter cultures in processed meat, combined with fluctuating raw material costs, are two major factors that may hinder global market growth to some extent.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Meat Starter Cultures Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form (Freeze Dried, Frozen), By Composition (Multi-Strain Mix, Single Strain, Multi-Strain), By Microorganisms (Bacteria, Fungi), By Application (Sausages, Salami, Dry-Cured Meat, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

The frozen segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global meat starter cultures market during the forecast period.

Based on form, the global meat starter cultures market is divided into freeze dried, and frozen. Among these, the frozen segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global meat starter cultures market during the forecast period. It reflects the growing demand for products that are convenient and long-lasting. The frozen form is still widely used, especially in applications requiring immediate activation of cultures. The frozen segment caters to manufacturers who value the use of fresh cultures, which can be beneficial in certain meat processing scenarios. Finally, the market share of frozen forms varies.

The multi-strain segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global meat starter cultures market during the forecast period .

Based on the composition, the global meat starter cultures market is divided into multi-strain mix, single strain, and multi-strain. Among these, the multi-strain segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global meat starter cultures market during the forecast period. Multi-strain compositions, which strike a balance between complexity and specificity, dominate a significant portion of the market, appealing to manufacturers seeking a comprehensive approach to flavor development and product improvement. Consumer preferences for unique taste experiences are changing, as is the demand for customized solutions.

The fungi segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global meat starter cultures market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the microorganisms, the global meat starter cultures market is divided into bacteria and fungi. Among these, the fungi segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global meat starter cultures market during the projected timeframe. Fungal strains impart distinct flavors and textures that appeal to consumers seeking unique and artisanal meat experiences. The market share of fungi demonstrates the importance of microbial diversity in shaping the characteristics of meat products that cater to a wide range of consumer preferences and culinary traditions.

The sausages segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global meat starter cultures market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global meat starter cultures market is divided into sausages, salami, dry-cured meat, and others. Among these, the sausages segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global meat starter cultures market during the forecast period. The meat sausage segment, like most other non-processed fresh meats and meat preparations, includes perishable food products, and most sausage manufacturers have been looking for ways to improve safety or extend shelf life, either through reduced spoilage or delayed oxidation. Meat starter cultures are used to increase safety and delay spoilage by transitioning from uncontrolled fermentation, which spoils meat, to controlled fermentation by safe bacteria.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global meat starter cultures market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global meat starter cultures market over the forecast period. The North American meat starter cultures market is expanding as a consequence of a well-established food industry, rapid urbanization, technological advances in food fermentation processes, and increased consumption of processed food, meat, and related products by the region's countries. The high production of meat starter cultures, which are widely used in the processed food industry, is also expected to drive growth in the meat starter cultures market in North America.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. Changing lifestyles, hectic schedules, an increasing preference for processed food products, and a steady shift of production facilities and operations to developing economies due to low establishment and production costs, low-cost labor, and easy availability of raw materials, combined with rising demand for meat and meat products, are expected to drive growth in the Asia Pacific meat starter cultures market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global meat starter cultures market are Canada Compound, DSM, Westcombe, Stuffers Supply Company, M, Danisco (DuPont), SOYUZSNAB, Biochem SRL, Sacco System, Lallemand, Csk Food Enrichment, Biovitec, MicroTec GmbH, Codex-Ing Biotech, Dohler, DnR Sausage Supplies, Angel Yeast, Biocatalysts Limited, Natren, Wyeast Laboratories, Lesaffre., and others

Get Discount At @

Recent Development

In January 2019, Chr. Hansen has expanded its Bactoferm Series with a new starter culture that focuses on color, color stability, and flavor development in dried, cured meats, such as dried sausages, in response to increased demand in North America and Europe.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global meat starter cultures market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Meat Starter Cultures Market, By Form



Freeze Dried Frozen

Global Meat Starter Cultures Market, By Composition



Multi-Strain Mix

Single Strain Multi-Strain

Global Meat Starter Cultures Market, By Microorganisms



Bacteria Fungi

Global Meat Starter Cultures Market, By Application



Sausages

Salami

Dry-Cured Meat Others

Global Meat Starter Cultures Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Egg Powder Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Egg Yolk Powder, Whole Egg Powder, Egg Albumen Powder), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Business to Business, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Sales Channel), By End Use (Bakery, Sauces, Dressings & Mixes, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Egg Powder Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Egg Yolk Powder, Whole Egg Powder, Egg Albumen Powder), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Business to Business, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Sales Channel), By End Use (Bakery, Sauces, Dressings & Mixes, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Flavor Blends, Fragrance Blends, Essential Oils & Natural Extracts, Aroma Chemicals), By End User (Food & Beverages, Toiletries & Cleaners, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Cat Food Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Wet Food, Dry Food, Treats & Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter