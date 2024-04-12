SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates HMST, CHX, FUSN, DRQ

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST)'s sale to FirstSun Capital Bancorp. Under the terms of the agreement, HomeStreet shareholders will receive 0.4345 of a share of FirstSun common stock for each share of HomeStreet common stock. If you are a HomeStreet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX)'s sale to SLB for 0.735 shares of SLB common stock in exchange for each ChampionX share. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, ChampionX shareholders will own approximately 9% of SLB's outstanding shares of common stock. If you are a ChampionX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN)'s sale to AstraZeneca. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, AstraZeneca would acquire all of Fusion's outstanding shares for $21.00 per share in cash at closing plus a non-transferable contingent value right of $3.00 per share in cash payable upon the achievement of a specified regulatory milestone. If you are a Fusion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ)'s merger with Innovex Downhole Solutions, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Dril-Quip stockholders would own approximately 52% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Dril-Quip shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

