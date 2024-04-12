Degenerative Disc Disease Market Forecast - 2032; Nsaids, Opioids, And Others Are Major Revenue Generators

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Degenerative Disc Disease - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) market is projected to witness consistent growth throughout the forecast period (2023-2032). The market size of DDD in the 7MM is expected to increase, driven by better diagnosis and the launch of emerging therapies.

The analyst projects that among the total diagnosed prevalent cases of degenerative disc disease in 7MM approximately 50% of cases were from the US. As per our estimations, in 2022, the EU4 and the UK accounted for nearly 8.4 million diagnosed prevalent cases of DDD.

In the 7MM, the market mainly consisted of NSAID, opioids and others, which generated nearly USD 3,572 million in 2022. The total market size of the DDD treatment market is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period due to the emergence of new and effective treatments, namely, Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), IDCT (Rebonuputemcel), and others.

This "Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD)- Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD), historical and forecasted epidemiology and the DDD market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The DDD market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted 7MM Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) market size from 2019 to 2032. The report also covers current DDD treatment practices/algorithms and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) Market Outlook

Degenerative Disc Disease has a diverse treatment classification associated with the disease landscape. The management of degenerative disc disease primarily revolves around the utilization of corticosteroids, NSAIDs, surgery, and others as needed.

NSAIDs, Opioids, and others are major revenue generators in the current treatment landscape.

The market for degenerative disc disease is expected to experience positive growth with the approval of potential drugs like Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), IDCT (Rebonuputemcel), and others.



The Degenerative Disc Disease market's total size in the 7MM reached approximately USD 3,572 million in 2022. Projections indicate a substantial growth during the forecast period.

Out of the 7MM, the United States dominated the market in 2022, representing the largest share at nearly 62%.

In 2022, EU4 and the UK captured an estimated USD 900 million, which is anticipated to increase at a substantial CAGR. Among the European countries, Germany covered the largest market share in 2022, followed by the UK, France, and Spain. Italy accounted for the least market in the same year.

Japan alone represented approximately 13% of the total DDD market in 2022, projected to increase at a substantial CAGR during the study period. The total market size of the DDD treatment market is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period due to the emergence of new and effective treatments.

