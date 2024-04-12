(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key growth shaping trends include surging popularity of craft beer culture and adoption of sustainab

NEWARK, Del, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest analysis, the beer packaging market value is set to total US$ 26.0 billion in 2024 and US$ 36.6 billion by 2034. Global demand will rise at a steady CAGR of around 3.5% throughout the forecast period.



Bottles remain the popular way to package beer, as many beer enthusiasts prefer the taste of beer from a bottle. Similarly, they are widely used by beer manufacturers to create a more premium image of their brand. As a result, the target segment is poised to grow at 3.3% CAGR.

Increasing beer consumption is one of the key factors propelling growth of the beer packaging industry. People are widely consuming beer due to its various health benefits. For instance, the nutrients and antioxidants present in beer are believed to lower cholesterol, promote heart health, and prevent kidney stones. This, in turn, will continue to propel beer packaging demand.

Escalating popularity of craft beer is acting as a catalyst triggering sales of beer packaging. Beer enthusiasts globally are inclined toward consuming craft beer with unique flavors and local appeal, creating a significant demand for innovative packaging that can reflect the brands' identity.

Surging demand for single-serve packaging options for on-the-go consumption is another key factor boosting market growth. Similarly, growing interest in non-alcoholic beer will bode well for the industry.

Growing sustainability concerns are pushing for the development and adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly beer packaging. Key beer packaging manufacturers are looking to use eco-friendly and recycled packaging materials to woo more and more eco-conscious customers.

Key Takeaways from the Report:



The global beer packaging market is estimated to be valued at 26.0 billion in 2024.

Based on product, bottles segment accounted for a revenue share of around 42.0% in 2023.

By material, the glass segment will register a CAGR of around 3.1% through 2034.

Revenue in the United States is set to total US$ 6.5 billion by 2034.

Japan is poised to record a CAGR of 5.1% between 2024 and 2034. Demand in China is predicted to rise at 4.1% CAGR through 2034.

“The global beer packaging industry is poised to grow steadily during the forecast period, spurred by factors like rising beer consumption and surging demand for high-quality packaging from the premium beer segment ,” Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

Top players are focusing on developing unique and eye-catching packaging designs to meet surging demand from craft beer and specialty beer segments. Companies are also forming partnerships, alliances, and collaborations with beer manufacturers to supply packaging solutions.

Key Players in the Beer Packaging Market:



Amcor plc

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Ardagh Group

DS Smith Plc

Graphic Packaging International, LLC

Multi Packaging Solutions (MPS)

Berlin Packaging

CCL Industries Inc.

Gerresheimer AG Orora Limited



Recent Developments:



Ardagh Glass Packaging added two new glass beer bottles made from high-quality amber glass to its BuyOurBottles website. Crown Holdings, Inc. completed acquisition of Helvetia Packaging AG to strengthen its beverage can manufacturing portfolio.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global beer packaging industry, analyzing historical demand from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034. The study reveals market growth projections based on type (bottles, cans, kegs, pouches, cartons, and growlers), material (glass, aluminum, polyethylene terephthalate, paperboard, plastic, and stainless steel), and beer type (craft beer, mass-produced beer, specialty and premium beer, and non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beer) across several regions.

Global Beer Packaging Market Segmentation:

By Type:



Bottles

Cans

Kegs

Pouches

Cartons Growlers

By Material:



Glass

Aluminum

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Paperboard

Plastic Stainless Steel

By Beer Type:



Craft Beer

Mass-Produced Beer

Specialty and Premium Beer Non-Alcoholic and Low-Alcohol Beer

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Middle East & Africa

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.



