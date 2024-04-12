Chlorpheniramine Maleate Market Report 2024: Trends And Revenue Projections To 2030 By Dosage Form, Application, Distribution Channel, And Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chlorpheniramine Maleate Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global chlorpheniramine maleate market is expected to reach an estimated $605.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are an increase in the frequency of allergies and associated respiratory diseases such hives and allergic rhinitis, increase in pharmaceutical companies' R&D expenditures to create more potent antihistaminic medications, as well as, developments in medication delivery technologies and pharmaceuticals.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital pharmacy retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy markets. This study includes a forecast for the global chlorpheniramine maleate by dosage form, application, distribution channel, and region.

Chlorpheniramine Maleate Market by Dosage Form [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Tablets

Syrup Eye Drops

Chlorpheniramine Maleate Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Allergy

Hay Fever (Allergic Rhinitis)

Common Cold

Watery Eyes

Itchy Throat/Skin

Anaphylactic Shock Urticaria

Chlorpheniramine Maleate Market by Distribution Channel [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Chlorpheniramine Maleate Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Chlorpheniramine Maleate Market Insights



Tablets will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of allergy and the easy availability of chlorpheniramine maleate tablets. APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of allergic diseases, increasing the number of leading market players who produce chlorpheniramine maleate and raising consumer awareness about allergies.

List of Chlorpheniramine Maleate Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies chlorpheniramine maleate companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the chlorpheniramine maleate companies profiled in this report include:



Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & Co

Zydus Lifesciences

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Viatris Alkem Laboratories

Features of the Global Chlorpheniramine Maleate Market



Market Size Estimates: Chlorpheniramine maleate market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Chlorpheniramine maleate market size by dosage form, application, distribution channel, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Chlorpheniramine maleate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different dosage form, application, distribution channel, and regions for the chlorpheniramine maleate market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the chlorpheniramine maleate market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

