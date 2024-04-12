(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom (UK) Womenswear Market to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The UK Womenswear Market to 2028 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK Womenswear market, the major players, the key trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides detailed analysis of the key trends shaping the market, market sizes and forecasts, and the performance of key retailers. The report also includes consumer data from 2023.

In 2023, growth of the UK womenswear market remained subdued, as UK consumers cut back on non-essential purchases as discretionary incomes were hit by the increased cost of living. In 2024, the market is expected to perform marginally better, rising by 2.4%, helped by the easing of inflations and the general improvement of the economy. However, growth will continue to be driven by prices rather than volumes, as inflation is expected to remain elevated in the first half of the year, while consumers will continue to prioritise quality over quantity.

Scope



High inflation led UK womenswear sales to decline in 2023, as consumers focused their spending on essentials. Within clothing, womenswear was especially impacted by inflation, as females typically buy higher volumes than males, meaning they had more scope to cut back on their spending.

Despite the difficulties faced by players such as boohoo and ASOS in 2023, the online UK womenswear market outperformed the total UK womenswear market, leading online penetration to rise by 1.1ppts to 43.8%.

Shein was the undoubted winner within the UK womenswear market in 2023, having increased its market share by 0.5ppts. It has benefited from its ultra-low prices and endless trend-led assortment, with UK shoppers overlooking environmental and ethical concerns to prioritise affordability. The share of clothing, footwear and accessories specialists within the UK womenswear market dropped by 10.3ppts between 2018 and 2023, due to the vast growth of the digital channels amid the pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

KEY TRENDS IN THE UK WOMENSWEAR MARKET



UK Womenswear Market Drivers

UK Womenswear Market Inhibitors

Key Trends

Ultra-fast fashion dominates as shoppers seek the latest trends at low prices

Brands must adapt to continued demand for comfort and versatility

The fast-growing resale market is changing the face of UK womenswear

Underserved shoppers represent an untapped opportunity Strategies for Success in the UK Womenswear Market

THE UK WOMENSWEAR MARKET: MARKET SIZE TO 2028



UK Womenswear Market, 2018-2028 UK Apparel Market by Subsector Share 2018-2028

THE UK WOMENSWEAR MARKET: WHERE PEOPLE SHOP



UK Womenswear Online Market, 2018-2028

UK Womenswear Channel Usage

UK Womenswear Instore Location Preferences

UK Womenswear Online Fulfilment Preferences

UK Womenswear Market by Channel 2018-2028

Top 10 UK Womenswear Retailer Market Shares

UK Womenswear Winners & Losers Outlook

UK Womenswear Most Shopped At Retailers

Top 10 UK Womenswear Retailer Competitor Overlaps

Retailer Profiles

Marks & Spencer

ASOS

Sainsbury's

Very

Sosandar & Mint Velvet Retailers to Watch

THE UK WOMENSWEAR MARKET: HOW PEOPLE SHOP



Who Shops and Where They Are Located

Womenswear Categories Purchased

Frequency of Shopping Impacts of Inflation on Clothing & Footwear Spend

THE UK WOMENSWEAR MARKET: WHY PEOPLE SHOP



Female Clothing Purchase Drivers

Female Clothing Inspirations

Social Media Influences

Female Style Preferences Female Consumer Attitudes - Choices Available

