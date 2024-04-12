(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom (UK) Womenswear Market to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The UK Womenswear Market to 2028 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK Womenswear market, the major players, the key trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides detailed analysis of the key trends shaping the market, market sizes and forecasts, and the performance of key retailers. The report also includes consumer data from 2023.
In 2023, growth of the UK womenswear market remained subdued, as UK consumers cut back on non-essential purchases as discretionary incomes were hit by the increased cost of living. In 2024, the market is expected to perform marginally better, rising by 2.4%, helped by the easing of inflations and the general improvement of the economy. However, growth will continue to be driven by prices rather than volumes, as inflation is expected to remain elevated in the first half of the year, while consumers will continue to prioritise quality over quantity.
Scope
High inflation led UK womenswear sales to decline in 2023, as consumers focused their spending on essentials. Within clothing, womenswear was especially impacted by inflation, as females typically buy higher volumes than males, meaning they had more scope to cut back on their spending. Despite the difficulties faced by players such as boohoo and ASOS in 2023, the online UK womenswear market outperformed the total UK womenswear market, leading online penetration to rise by 1.1ppts to 43.8%. Shein was the undoubted winner within the UK womenswear market in 2023, having increased its market share by 0.5ppts. It has benefited from its ultra-low prices and endless trend-led assortment, with UK shoppers overlooking environmental and ethical concerns to prioritise affordability. The share of clothing, footwear and accessories specialists within the UK womenswear market dropped by 10.3ppts between 2018 and 2023, due to the vast growth of the digital channels amid the pandemic.
UK Womenswear Market Drivers UK Womenswear Market Inhibitors Key Trends Ultra-fast fashion dominates as shoppers seek the latest trends at low prices Brands must adapt to continued demand for comfort and versatility The fast-growing resale market is changing the face of UK womenswear Underserved shoppers represent an untapped opportunity Strategies for Success in the UK Womenswear Market
Adanola Alo Yoga Amazon Another Girl Arcadia Group ASDA ASOS Bonmarche Boohoo Cider Debenhams eBay Fashion Nova Frasers Group Gymshark H&M Hirestreet House of Fraser HURR Karen Millen Lily and Lionel Lululemon M&S Matalan Mint Velvet Miss Selfridge Never Fully Dressed New Look Next Nike Odd Muse Primark Reiss ReSkinned Sainsbury's Seasalt Selfridges Shein Simple Be Soeur Sosandar Sweaty Betty Tala Ted Baker Temu Tesco TK Maxx Topshop Uniqlo Urban Outfitters Very Vinted Whistles Yours Clothing Zara
