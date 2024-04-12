Bengal Cop Served Notice For Refusing To File FIR Against Trinamool Candidate Accused Of Corruption

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 12 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Friday slapped a show-cause notice on the officer-in-charge of a local police station for refusing to register an FIR against a Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha candidate accused of corruption.

The single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta issued the show-case notice to the officer-in-charge of the Mathurapur police station in South 24 Parganas district on charges of refusing to register an FIR against the Trinamool candidate from the Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency, Bappi Mondal, and his wife Shili Das.

While issuing the notice, Justice Sengupta also referred to the filing of a counter FIR against a team of NIA officers at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district, which was reportedly attacked on April 6 while returning from there after arresting two local Trinamool leaders in connection with a blast in December 2022 that killed three persons.

“In Bhupatinagar, the counter FIR was filed within a day based only on a complaint filed by the family members of one of the two arrested persons. But in this case, no FIR has been registered even after a month despite the nature of the complaint being quite serious,” Justice Sengupta observed.

The officer-in-charge in question has been directed to reply to the show-cause within the next 15 days.

The bench also directed the Superintendent of Police of Sunderbans district to ensure the security and safety of the complainants.