Germany Cards And Payments Market, Opportunities And Risks Report 2023-2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Cards and Payments Market, Opportunities and Risks to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Germany's cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, direct debits, credit transfer and cheques during the review-period (2019-23e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2023e-27). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

Germany is the largest economy in Europe, with a well-established banking system. The country is observing a gradual shift from traditional cash payments to electronic payment methods. To aid the development of digital payments, in September 2023, the European Payments Initiative announced it is developing a mobile wallet solution called wero. The platform will be provided via associated member banking apps. In December 2023, Sparkasse Elbe-Elster Bank integrated wero into its banking app, offering instant account-to-account P2P transactions.

Contactless cards have proved effective at displacing cash in markets such as the UK and Australia, but more needs to be done to achieve the same success in Germany. Nonetheless, German consumers are increasingly using girocards for contactless payments. As per girocard, 80.9% of payments made using girocards were contactless in June 2023, compared to 74.3% in June 2022. The number of contactless payments is likely to grow further as more contactless cards are issued and merchants increasingly adopt contactless POS terminals. The German ecommerce payment industry is the third-largest in Europe. The swift development of payment infrastructure, coupled with growing smartphone and internet penetration, have aided the country's ecommerce sector. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic forced consumers to shop online rather than using traditional offline mediums. To capitalize on this trend, in August 2023, German wine retailer Hawesko Group announced the launch of its online marketplace in early 2024.

Key Topics Covered:



Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

Ecommerce Payments

In-Store Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation Appendix

