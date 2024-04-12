(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contactless Biometric Technology Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global contactless biometric technology market is expected to reach an estimated $44.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are expanding number of air travelers across the globe, growing penetration of smartphones and tablets, and rising investments in facial recognition technologies by government and defense sectors.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the government, banking & finance, consumer electronics, healthcare, transport & logistics, and defense & security markets. This study includes a forecast for the global contactless biometric technology by component, application, end use, and region.

Contactless Biometric Technology Market by Component [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Hardware

Software Services

Contactless Biometric Technology Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Face

Fingerprint

Hand Geometry

Iris

Voice Others

Contactless Biometric Technology Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Government

Banking & Finance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Transport & Logistics

Defense & Security Others

Contactless Biometric Technology Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

List of Contactless Biometric Technology Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies contactless biometric technology companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the contactless biometric technology companies profiled in this report include:



Aware

Fingerprint Cards

Fujitsu

Gemalto

HID Global

IDEMIA

M2SYS Technology

NEC

nViaSoft Touchless Biometric Systems

Contactless Biometric Technology Market Insights



Face applications will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its extensive utilization in both the public and private sectors for access control and security.

Within this market, government will remain the largest segment due to rising use of contactless biometric technology in various government functions to increase efficiency, simplify procedures, and fortify security. North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of well established technology suppliers in the region.

Features of the Global Contactless Biometric Technology Market



Market Size Estimates: Contactless biometric technology market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Contactless biometric technology market size by component, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Contactless biometric technology market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different component, application, end use, and regions for the contactless biometric technology market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the contactless biometric technology market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

