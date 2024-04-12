               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Correction: Michelin : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares - April 10Th 2024


4/12/2024 10:30:57 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Figures updated for April 10th

23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 CLERMONT-FERRAND

Information about securities repurchasing program
Regulated information
Issuer social denomination: Michelin – LEI 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
Types of securities: ordinary shares – Code ISIN FR 0000121261
Date : April 10th, 2024

Issuer Name Issuer code Transaction
date 		ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of actions) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin 549300SOSI58J6VIW052 10.04.2024 FR001400AJ45 106 143 34,0072 euros Gré à gré
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin 549300SOSI58J6VIW052 10.04.2024 FR001400AJ45 106 143 34,0072 euros Gré à gré


Issuer Name Issuer code PSI
Name 		Issuer Code Transaction date
ISIN Code 		Unit Price Currency Quantity bought Platform Transaction reference number Buyback objective
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin 549300SOSI58J6VIW052 NATIXIS KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 10.04.2024 FR001400AJ45 34,0072 Euro 106 143 Gré à gré 5309224 Cancellation
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin 549300SOSI58J6VIW052 BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 10.04.2024 FR001400AJ45 34,0072 Euro 106 143 Gré à gré 5309224 Cancellation

Attachment

  • 20240410 - déclaration hebdo - EN

MENAFN12042024004107003653ID1108088053

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search