Jammu Srinagar National Highway Shuts Due To Stone Slide

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 12 (IANS) Jammu Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to the stone slide at Khooni Nalah, officials said on Friday.
"NH-44 blocked due to stone slide at Khooni Nalah," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.
The Traffic Police said that people are advised to avoid the journey on NH-44 till the road is clear.
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir.
Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.
